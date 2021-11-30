

Neha Satak, co-founder and CEO of Astrome Technologies

Image: Hemant Mishra for Forbes India



Neha Satak, co-founder and CEO of Astrome Technologies, sees herself as an innovator at heart. This year, Astrome is seeing the commercialisation of the high-capacity wireless technology that Satak and her co-founder Prasad HL Bhat, who is the chairman and the CTO of the company, have developed over the last six years—for both terrestrial and satellite communications.



Satak holds a PhD from Texas A&M University and a Master’s in aerospace engineering from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru. She worked as a postdoctoral research associate with the Air Force Research Lab in the US. She is also one of two Indian women to win the prestigious Karman Fellowship for space tech innovators this year.





(This story appears in the 03 December, 2021 issue of Forbes India. You can buy our tablet version from Magzter.com. To visit our Archives, click here.)