Razorpay Co-founders Harshil Mathur (left) and Shashank Kumar say entrepreneurs starting out must be able to think on their feet on a daily basis

Image: Nishant Ratnakar for Forbes India



In 2014, while working on side projects in their free time in the US, IIT-Roorkee graduates Harshil Mathur and Shashank Kumar found that it was difficult to accept digital payments in India. The duo realised that most young startups faced the same challenge, and it was time to solve for enabling payments for small businesses and young startups. It was also a clear opportunity to grow big and scale.



Seven years later, it seems like not just an opportunity well-spotted, but also well-executed. Their company, Razorpay, is the payments partner of choice for about five million SMEs, MSMEs, and large enterprises like Flipkart, Zomato, Airtel, BookMyShow and Swiggy. In just the past year, several companies like Meesho, Groww and PharmEasy, among others, that are powered by their payments platform, turned unicorns.





(This story appears in the 31 December, 2021 issue of Forbes India. You can buy our tablet version from Magzter.com. To visit our Archives, click here.)