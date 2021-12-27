Saumya Engineer (standing) along with brother Kairav



Kairav and Saumya Engineer have witnessed their father’s struggle in making Astral Pipes what it is today. Sandeep Engineer started his first venture Kairav Chemicals and eventually found his true calling with Astral. While his elder son Kairav, 33, planned to join the business eventually, younger son Saumya, 30, had such no plans. However, when it started growing, Saumya decided to complete their graduation and get into the business.





