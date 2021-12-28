Forbes India Tycoons of Tomorrow 2021
  1. Home
  2. UpFront
  3. Doctor's Voice
  4. Micronutrient requirement during COVID-19 pandemic in Children

Micronutrient requirement during COVID-19 pandemic in Children

In this video, Dr. Wickremesinghe highlights the importance of adequate nutrition in children and underlines the role of micronutrients in immunity building

BRAND CONNECT
Published: Dec 28, 2021 11:09:13 AM IST
Updated: Dec 28, 2021 12:28:18 PM IST


A balanced nutrition is vital for kid’s growth, development and immunity. In addition to macro nutrition, it is also necessary to equip children with micronutrients including vitamins and minerals. Vitamins have an important function as a protectors for the immune system and play an important role in controlling infections and functioning of the immune system. A deficiency of micronutrients including iron, zinc, selenium, vitamin A can have negative effect on the immune system; whereas a sufficiency of these can have a synergistic role in reducing infection risk. Vitamin D has particularly, gained wide attention for its role in boosting the immunity against coronavirus. Considering the COVID-19 pandemic, it is very important that children should have adequate intake of these vitamins and minerals to have s strong immunity for protection against the viral infection.


Issued in Public Interest by USV PVT LTD

The pages slugged ‘Brand Connect’ are equivalent to advertisements and are not written and produced by Forbes India journalists.

Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

Show More
Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
Kairav and Saumya Engineer: Brothers' passion to constantly innovate rejuvenates Astral
Photo Of The Day: Sweet taste of success