Micronutrient requirement during COVID-19 pandemic in Children

A balanced nutrition is vital for kid's growth, development and immunity. In addition to macro nutrition, it is also necessary to equip children with micronutrients including vitamins and minerals. Vitamins have an important function as a protectors for the immune system and play an important role in controlling infections and functioning of the immune system. A deficiency of micronutrients including iron, zinc, selenium, vitamin A can have negative effect on the immune system; whereas a sufficiency of these can have a synergistic role in reducing infection risk. Vitamin D has particularly, gained wide attention for its role in boosting the immunity against coronavirus. Considering the COVID-19 pandemic, it is very important that children should have adequate intake of these vitamins and minerals to have s strong immunity for protection against the viral infection.