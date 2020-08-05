  1. Home
  2. UpFront
  3. News by Numbers

News by Numbers: Inside Ayodhya's Ram Mandir

As PM Modi makes his way to Ayodhya to lay the foundation stone at what is believed to be the 'Ram Janmabhoomi', a look inside what is set to be the world's third-largest Hindu shrine once completed

By Forbes India
Published: Aug 5, 2020 11:17:35 AM IST
Updated: Aug 5, 2020 11:42:49 AM IST
Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
Ford, struggling in a changing industry, replaces its CEO
VIDEO: 'Apocalyptic' explosion in Beirut leaves thousands injured