The answer is ‘technology’

Just the other day, venturing into Terminal 3 of New Delhi’s airport, I chanced upon the digital hoarding of a pharma company known, among other things, for its condom ads starring a female film personality. But the person on this hoarding was not her.

Further research using my trusted new assistant, which comes free with the mobile phone service, revealed it was not a person, but a brand ambassador generated by artificial intelligence (AI). Thus began a fair few minutes of pleasurable prompting in the AI app while sitting at the boarding gate to find out more about AI-generated brand ambassadors. It seems this particular figure in the condom ad on the T3 hoarding made her first appearance this year itself and has a very human name: Myra Kapoor. And she is not the only one of her ilk.

More and more companies are generating brand ambassadors using AI. Several others run campaigns with popular virtual influencers created by specialised studios and with names such as Kyra, Naina, Aditi, Radhika, and so on. Curiously, the AI app on my phone did not throw up a single masculine name, though it went on to say that the return on investment on virtual brand ambassadors is higher because they cost considerably less than human ones.

We don’t know how human brand ambassadors will cope with this latest challenge to their lucrative hegemony. But that such things exist and that one can find out so much about them within minutes is a testament to what modern technology can do. Indeed, we live in an era of magic, when the sci-fi stuff of as recent as 40 years ago has become mundane and everyday. Maybe one day the annual air quality menace of north India will be solved using technology—now that all other ways seem to founder with regularity. As it turns out, about 40 representatives of startups and fund houses attended a meeting in New Delhi on December 13 to discuss the NCR’s air quality problem.

We will see where this goes, but startups are perhaps the best bet to solve the problem, because that is what the best startups have always done: Solve intractable problems. And they go where few have ventured before.

