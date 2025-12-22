Advertisement
Photo of the day: Comic Con gets a Nano Banana twist
Visitors queue to create gaming avatars using Google-developed Geminiís AI image generator Nano Banana Pro, installed at the Bengaluru Comic Con 2025 fest in Bengaluru on December 21, 2025
Last Updated: Dec 22, 2025, 15:42 IST
