Photo of the day: Comic Con gets a Nano Banana twist

By Forbes India
Last Updated: Dec 22, 2025, 15:42 IST1 min
Visitors queue to create gaming avatars using Google-developed Geminiís AI image generator Nano Banana Pro, installed at the Bengaluru Comic Con 2025 fest in Bengaluru on December 21, 2025. Photo by Idrees MOHAMMED / AFP
