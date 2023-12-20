Sky high: Despite hurdles, the travel and hospitality industry soars in 2023

“It was a landmark year for tourism given it was the first full year of business after Covid-19,” says Ashish Gupta, consulting CEO of the Federation of Associations in Indian Tourism and Hospitality (FAITH). Although factors such as GoFirst’s insolvency, the war in Ukraine, the emerging conflict in the Middle East, and the tense India-Canada relations, along with increasing inflation and fuel prices, have impacted the industry adversely, travel demand remained resilient, showing no signs of decline.