Femtech: Making women's health sexy

Veena Moktali, co-founder, Periwinkle Technologies

Image: Anirudha Karmakar for Forbes India



In 2019, 500 women were tested in a Pune-based OPD for cervical cancer and 20 of them showed pre-cancerous lesions. A previous Pap smear test had missed these in 14 women.



They were tested with Smart Scope, a hand-held cervical health screening system that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to classify abnormalities in a body cavity to enable a trained health worker to provide results in a single visit. The Smart Scope, says Veena Moktali, can provide results in under seven minutes.





