Between Air India and IndiGo, India's skies are headed for a duopoly. What's this new reality?





As if it wasn’t clear all this while, it’s best to reiterate that the Indian skies are nothing, but an enigma. A conundrum, perhaps, that lured many a billionaire to have their fingers burnt rather badly.



From the likes of the flamboyant Vijay Mallya of the ill-fated Kingfisher Airlines to the cautious and wily Naresh Goyal of Jet Airways, and the blue-blooded Nusli Wadia of Go First, India’s skies have a history of bringing death knell to many. Some of that, of course, was their own doing with ill-advised and irrational business propositions, but the turbulent skies have had their fair share. Today, Mallya is a fugitive, Goyal is languishing in jail and Wadia is banking on his real estate empire to keep his Bombay Dyeing empire running.





Flying into a duopoly

The new reality

