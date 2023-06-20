IndiGo has beaten Air India to the mother of all aviation deals. Now, the rivalry is getting real





India’s largest airline, IndiGo, has come out with all guns blazing to set the Paris Air show on fire.



A few months after Air India placed what was then referred to as the mother of all aviation deals with its 470 aircraft order with Boeing and Airbus, IndiGo—India’s largest airline by market share and fleet size—has upped the game a notch, and sent a clear message of intent to the world, which had been a tad bit awestruck with Air India’s turnaround plans.



With a firm order of 500 A320 family aircraft, IndiGo has set the record for the biggest single purchase agreement in the history of commercial aviation. The deal would mean the airline will now have 1,330 aircraft on order from Airbus, making it the world’s biggest A320 family customer.





Taking the fight to Tata

Massive opportunity

