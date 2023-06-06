How Air India's million little steps are taking it on a journey to find lost glory





It goes without saying. Campbell Wilson has one of the most difficult jobs in global aviation today. But that hasn’t bogged down the calm, self-assured executive, who made the shift to India last year from Singapore, despite all the scrutiny from millions of Indians. Wilson is overseeing the much-anticipated transformation of Air India, the airline once owned by the Indian government, that had recently returned to the Tata Group, after seven decades. Wilson was appointed by the Tata Group as the managing director and CEO of Air India in May last year.



Long before the Indian government took absolute control of the Air India, the airline was a force to reckon with globally, one whose on-board services and vibrant interiors along with its punctual service inspired numerous global airlines including Singapore Airlines and Cathay Pacific. But along the way, marked by decades of underinvestment and an ill-timed merger, the airline became something of a white elephant.





What’s been going on?



The critical merger



Full throttle



