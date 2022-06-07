Why do India's airlines choose foreign CEOs?





It’s been the case for many years. And there seems to be no end to it. Last month, India’s largest airline by market share, IndiGo, announced a replacement at its helm: Incumbent CEO Rono Dutta will retire by the end of September, and will be replaced by Pieter Elbers as the new CEO. Elbers, who has been serving as president and CEO of KLM Royal Dutch Airlines since 2014, will assume office on or before October 1, subject to approval.



Just a week before IndiGo’s announcement, Tata Sons, the new owners of Air India, announced that 50-year-old Campbell Wilson will lead the 90-year-old airline in its new avatar as a privately owned entity after many years of government ownership. The appointment of Campbell, who was earlier with Singapore Airlines, came a few months after another foreign CEO, Ilker Ayci, the former chairman of Turkish Airline, was appointed to the top post at Air India; Ayci eventually decided not to join Air India.





A different flight path



