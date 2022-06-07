Photo of the day: Bridging the gap

An aerial view of the restructured flank of Mahatma Gandhi Setu, the 5.6-kilometre-long bridge connecting North and South Bihar over the river Ganga in Patna, on June 6, 2022. Afcons partnered with MoRTH to rehabilitate the bridge, using 66,360 metric tonnes of steel, giving it a new lease of life.

Image: Santosh Kumar/Hindustan Times via Getty Images



