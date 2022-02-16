Ilker Ayci, CEO, Air India

For much of its 154-year-old history, the Tata group has seen expatriate CEOs come and go.



From Darryl Green at Tata Tele Services to Raymond Bickson at the Indian Hotels Company Limited, the group had attracted some of the most prominent names in the world of business. Yet, none of them in recent memory has managed the impact that Guenter Butschek, the former CEO of Tata Motors, had built in his time.



In his nearly five years at the helm of Tata Motors, and most recently as a consultant till his term ends in March 2022, the German businessman had played a critical role in the resurgence of the automaker from being a fleet taxi operator to India’s third-largest carmaker. Today, Tata Motors’ range of vehicles, from the Harrier to the Altroz and Nexon, has ensured that personal buyers are once again flocking to Tata dealerships compared to a decade ago when the carmaker had fallen out of choice.



It is perhaps taking a cue from that extraordinary turnaround that the Tata Group has firmed up its decision to hire another expatriate CEO, of course with adequate global exposure, to turn around the fortunes of Air India, the Indian national carrier, that has returned to the Tata stables after nearly seven decades of government control.



The 51-year-old Ilker Ayci, the recently-appointed CEO of Air India, also comes at a time when the country’s aviation sector has been hit hard by headwinds following the nearly two-year Covid-induced shutdown. The aviation industry is likely to see debt levels balloon to some Rs 1.2 lakh crore in the current year, according to the credit rating agency, ICRA.



Ayci is joining Air India from Turkish Airlines, where he served as the chairman for nearly seven years, a period during which the airline increased its fleet size and destinations covered, and even battled the meltdown in the aviation sector without any support from the Turkish government. In fact, the airline diverted much of its attention to cargo operations to stay afloat, a move that helped it post profits at a time when many of its compatriots have been struggling.



In the first nine months of 2021, under Ayci’s leadership, Turkish Airlines posted a net profit of $735 million. “If you are in the airline business, you need to have contingency plans to be well prepared against any challenges,” Ayci had said in an interaction with the Global Business Travel Association. Turkish Airlines had announced early in 2020 that it didn’t foresee sacking of employees until the end of 2021. By end of last year, the airline had also announced a 60 percent increase in salaries for employees in the first half of 2022, followed by another 5 percent in the second half of 2022.



“We managed to post a profit at a time when other airlines, such as Lufthansa, Air France-KLM, and United Airlines recorded significant losses,” Ayci said in November 2021, according to local newspaper The Hürriyet Daily News. “We recovered from the fallout from the pandemic faster than other airliners.”



During the nine months between January and September, Turkish Airlines' revenues stood at $2.37 billion while revenues from the cargo operations amounted to $969 million. Revenues hit almost 85 percent of the figures in 2019. Much of that, Ayci, a friend of the Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, believed were due to effective management of resources, and capacity planning even though his chief rivals, including Lufthansa and Emirates, had received support from their government.



