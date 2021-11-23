The ePlane Company team



While much of the EV action is on the ground, the human fascination for flying has not left the sector untouched. Some small electric aircraft are already being commercialised in the advanced economies, but startups in India aren’t too far behind. ePlane Company, a venture incubated out of Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M), is developing what the founders hope will be among the first air taxis in the country, as well as cargo transport aircraft small enough for last-mile delivery.





