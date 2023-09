Airlines in India: List of mainline, regional and cargo airline companies operating in India in 2023

I

Airlines in India: Domestic and International

Mainline airlines in India: Number of destinations



Airline Type Destinations No. IndiGo Low Cost 107 Air India Full Service 83 Vistara Full Service 50 SpiceJet Low Cost 56 Go First Low Cost 36 AIX Connect - 19 Air India Express Low Cost 34 Akasa Air Low Cost 16 Jet Airways - -





Mainline airlines in India: Fleet size and IATA and ICAO codes



Airline Fleet Size IATA ICAO IndiGo 315 6E IGO Air India 121 AI AIC Vistara 60 UK VTI SpiceJet 55 SG SEJ Go First 54 G8 GOW AIX Connect 28 I5 SEJ Air India Express 26 IX AXB Akasa Air 20 QP AKJ Jet Airways - 9W (Previous) JAI (Previous)

Regional/Commuter airlines in India: Fleet size

Airline Hubs Fleet Size Alliance Air Delhi 21 Star Air Bengaluru 7 FlyBig Guwahati 3 IndiaOne Air Bhubaneswar 2





Regional/Commuter airlines in India: IATA and ICAO codes



Airline IATA ICAO Alliance Air 9I LLR Star Air S5 SDG FlyBig S9 FLG IndiaOne Air I7 IOA

Cargo airlines in India: Fleet size

Airline Hubs Fleet Size Blue Dart Aviation Chennai 8 Pradhaan Air Express Delhi 1 Quikjet Airlines Bengaluru 2 SpiceXpress Delhi 3 IndiGo CarGo Delhi 2





Cargo airlines in India: IATA and ICAO codes



Airline IATA ICAO Blue Dart Aviation BZ BDA Pradhaan Air Express 6P PRX Quikjet Airlines QO FQA SpiceXpress SG SEJ IndiGo CarGo 6E IGO





Top 10 Airlines in India by Fleet Size in 2023: A Deeper Insight

IndiGo

Founding year: 2006

Owned by: InterGlobe Aviation Ltd

Call Sign: IFLY

Air India

Founding year: 1932

Owned by: Air India Limited (Tata Group)

Call Sign: AIRINDIA

Vistara

Founding year: 2013

Owned by: TATA SIA Airlines Limited

Call Sign: VISTARA

SpiceJet

Founding year: 2004

Owned by: Sun Group

Call Sign: SPICEJET

Go First

Founding year: 2005

Owned by: Sevakunj Investments and Trading Co. Pvt Ltd, Wadia Group

Call Sign: GOAIR

AIX Connect

Founding year: 2013

Owned by: Air India Limited (Tata Group)

Call Sign: RED KNIGHT

Air India Express

Founding year: 2005

Owned by: Tata Group, Tata Sons

Call Sign: EXPRESS INDIA

Akasa Air

Founding year: 2021

Owned by: SNV Aviation Private Limited

Call Sign: AKASA AIR

Alliance Air

Founding year: 1996

Owned by: The Government of India

Call Sign: ALLIED

Star Air

Founding year: 2019

Owned by: Sanjay Ghodawat Group

Call Sign: HISTAR

ndia's aviation sector has been soaring to new heights this decade, with remarkable growth and innovation shaping the industry's landscape. Already, India has firmly established itself as the world's third-largest market for domestic airline s, emphasising the pivotal role played by domestic airlines in India in the aviation landscape. In this article, we explore the airlines in India in its mainline, regional, and cargo sectors.Speaking of the airlines within India, here is our comprehensive airline list in India. We will be mentioning the types of their service, the number of destinations they serve, their fleet size, and their IATA (International Air Transport Association) and ICAO (International Civil Aviation Organization) codes, as sourced from Wikipedia.Now, it’s time for a deep dive into the airlines in India. If we go by fleet size, here are the top 10 airlines within India:Note: Call signs are necessary to identify an aircraft during airband radio transmissions.IndiGo is headquartered in Gurgaon, Haryana, and was founded in 2006 by Rahul Bhatia of InterGlobe Enterprises and Rakesh Gangwal from the United States. It took its maiden flight in July 2006 and officially launched in 2016. By 2012, IndiGo became India's largest carrier by passenger market share. In 2023, IndiGo flies 56.2 percent of India’s passengers IndiGo is looking to expand its global network with two fresh international routes. From September 22, 2023, the airline will initiate four weekly non-stop flights connecting Delhi and Tashkent. Simultaneously, from September 23, it will commence flights between Delhi and Almaty, strengthening its international offerings.Air India is based in New Delhi. In 1932, JRD Tata set the foundation for Air India as Tata Airlines, which later evolved into Air India after WWII. In 2023, Air India flies 25.1 percent of Indian passengers. The airline joined Star Alliance in 2014, further cementing its global reach. It was repurchased in January 2022 by the Tata conglomerate, already running Vistara and AirAsia India. In November 2022, Air India also announced a merger with Vistara and AirAsia India.Recently, Air India declared plans to unveil a vibrant livery, a distinctive custom font, and a new logo. Chakras inspire the proposed tail fin design. The comprehensive revamp plans to acquire 470 new planes from Airbus and Boeing.Vistara set its course from Gurgaon and marked its inaugural flight between Delhi and Mumbai on January 9, 2015. As of October 31, 2019, Vistara operated 34 destinations, including four international ones, using Airbus A320, A320 neo, Boeing 787-9, and Boeing 737-800NG aircraft. One of the relatively new airlines in India, Vistara has already accomplished a remarkable feat, clinching the title of 'Best Airline in India and South Asia' for the third consecutive year. Furthermore, the airline has been honoured with the 16th position globally at Skytrax's prestigious 2023 World Airline Awards.Based in Gurgaon, SpiceJet is one of the most well-known airlines in India. Launched in 1994 as ModiLuft, it was rebranded by entrepreneur Ajay Singh in 2004. With 630 daily flights to 64 destinations, it operates Boeing 737 and Bombardier Dash 8 aircraft.Aircraft lessors Aircastle of Ireland and Wilmington Trust have recently filed insolvency suits against SpiceJet. In turn, SpiceJet has questioned the maintainability of the insolvency plea from Wilmington Trust, mainly since the company was only a trustee and not an operational creditor of SpiceJet. The lawsuit is yet to see its resolution.GoFirst Airlines is renowned for its passenger, charter, and air cargo services. With hubs at Bengaluru, Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Delhi, Mumbai, Kannur, and Kolkata, GoFirst covers many destinations. Notably, GoFirst has earned accolades like Skytrax's "Best Airline Award" in 2010. On May 3, 2023, Go First ceased operations and is currently undergoing a procedure for insolvency resolution. In recent developments, IATA has blocked its designator code G8 for the next twelve months due to its inoperative state.AirAsia India, now AIX Connect, is under Tata Group's ownership and set for changes in 2023. With a merger plan with Air India Express Ltd., CEO Aloke Singh aims to build a robust organisation by leveraging both airlines' strengths. The integration will simplify passenger travel, and AIX Connect's share capital will increase, aiding expanded flight operations. Tata Group's involvement and strategic moves are expected to reshape India's aviation landscape.Based in Kochi, Kerala, this airline operates under Air India Express Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the national carrier, Air India. The airline connects 33 Middle East and Southeast Asia cities, with approximately 649 weekly flights serving around 4.3 million passengers annually.Akasa Air, one of the growing domestic airlines in India, starting with a couple of Boeing 737 MAX planes and limited routes, has achieved impressive growth in just a couple of years, connecting major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Chennai, as well as tier 2 and 3 destinations. With over 900 weekly flights across 16 destinations and 35 unique routes, Akasa has transported more than 4.3 million passengers. The airline's flexibility in handling challenges, including supply chain issues, and its swift fleet expansion are remarkable, considering its position as one of the new airlines in India.Alliance Air, a regional airline and subsidiary of Air India previously, commenced its journey in 1996. Operating under the government's UDAN Scheme, it is one of the prominent domestic airlines in India. It has hubs in major Indian cities, including Bengaluru, Delhi, and Kolkata. The fleet comprises 18 ATR 72-600 and two ATR 42-320 aircraft.Standing out among the domestic airlines in India and yet another of the new airlines in India, Star Air elegantly embarked on its journey from Bangalore's Kempegowda International Airport. Guided by the UDAN scheme, it strategically linked Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Gujarat. The airline operates two Embraer ERJ-145 aircraft with 50 seats each. Star Air won "Best Domestic Airline" at Wings India in 2022.