IndiGo makes history, and what's next for India's aviation market?

Interglobe Aviation, better known to Indian air travellers as IndiGo, made global aviation history yesterday, placing a world record order of 500 A320 family narrow-body aircraft with Airbus on day one of the Paris Air Show. Forbes India's Manu Balachandran, who tracks the aviation industry closely, joins us today on ToThePoint to talk about the significance of this order, which outclassed the 470 planes booked by Tata Group's Air India recently. Manu walks us through how IndiGo, by far the biggest Indian domestic carrier, got here and what's next