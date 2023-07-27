Air India Maharaja: A mascot showed his witty, playful side, and we loved it

Reports suggest that Maharaja's reign as Air India's iconic mascot could face an uncertain future as the airline undergoes a makeover under its new owner, the Tata Group. As a part of this rebranding exercise, the mascot, which has been associated with the airline since 1946, might be stepping back from its role as the mascot and assuming a new position.

