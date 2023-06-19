As Paris Air Show returns, sustainability is aviation's biggest challenge



The Paris Air Show returns today after a four-year hiatus, marking the aviation industry’s return to growth since the Covid pandemic. And a recent survey from one of the industry’s biggest players, GE Aerospace—the aviation arm of General Electric—shows that many people, including in India, expect the industry to miss its target to go net-zero by 2050.



Only 30 percent of respondents in the survey believe that meeting sustainability goals outweighs concerns about supply chain and labour issues. However, 51 percent of those surveyed are unhappy with the pace of progress in implementing sustainability strategies.





Too Slow

