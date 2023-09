India's aircraft fleet is down by almost 450 planes, because of beleaguered airlines and failed engines. Mark Martin, founder and CEO of aviation consultancy Martin Consulting, joins in to give us the big picture on where India's aviation sector is, the problems that plague it, and why a fresh infusion of Rs100 cr in Jet Airways is not enough. When will we see the airline take the skies, and why is it more necessary than ever that it does? Tune in to find out