Top 10 credit cards for airport lounge access in India

|Credit Card
|Annual Fee
|SBI Platinum Corporate Card
|None
|Flipkart Axis Card
|Rs500 (The fee can be waived if annual spending exceeds Rs3,50,000. However, rent transactions -MCC 6513- and wallet load transactions -MCC 6540- will not be counted for availing the annual fee waiver.)
|ICICI Bank Coral Credit Card
|Rs500
|Cashback SBI Card
|Rs999 (This renewal fee can be reversed if your annual spending for the previous year equals or exceeds Rs2,00,000.)
|Axis Bank Privilege Credit Card
|Rs1,500
|SBI Advantage Platinum Credit Card
|Rs2,999
|Axis Bank Signature Credit Card
|Rs3,000
|HDFC Bank Diners Club Black Credit Card
|Rs10,000
|ICICI Bank Emeralde Credit Card
|Rs12,000 + GST (Waived off on spending Rs15,00,000 in a year)
|HDFC Visa Signature Credit Card
|Purchases worth Rs15,000 within the initial 90 days are needed for complimentary first-year membership. A spending of Rs75,000 within a year is required for a complimentary membership renewal.