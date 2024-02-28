Mentors and Mavens All Stories
Top 10 credit cards for airport lounge access in India

Are you tired of the hustle and bustle of airports and want a respite? These credit cards for airport lounge access can give you innumerable benefits

By Forbes India
Published: Feb 28, 2024 04:45:35 PM IST
Updated: Feb 28, 2024 04:49:24 PM IST

For those embarking on frequent air travel, airport lounges emerge as havens of comfort and convenience. In India, the experience of accessing these lounges can be seamlessly enhanced by the right credit card.

As the demand for travel luxuries grows, credit card providers have introduced enticing features that grant cardholders access to airport lounges, offering a sanctuary to unwind before a flight. This article explores ten credit cards for airport lounge access in India, exploring the perks that make these cards valuable companions for frequent flyers.

Credit cards for airport lounge access

Below, we have compiled a list of the leading credit cards with access to the airport lounge, sorted by lowest to highest annual fees:

Credit Card Annual Fee
SBI Platinum Corporate Card None
Flipkart Axis Card Rs500 (The fee can be waived if annual spending exceeds Rs3,50,000. However, rent transactions -MCC 6513- and wallet load transactions -MCC 6540- will not be counted for availing the annual fee waiver.)
ICICI Bank Coral Credit Card Rs500
Cashback SBI Card Rs999 (This renewal fee can be reversed if your annual spending for the previous year equals or exceeds Rs2,00,000.)
Axis Bank Privilege Credit Card Rs1,500
SBI Advantage Platinum Credit Card Rs2,999
Axis Bank Signature Credit Card Rs3,000
HDFC Bank Diners Club Black Credit Card Rs10,000
ICICI Bank Emeralde Credit Card Rs12,000 + GST (Waived off on spending Rs15,00,000 in a year)
HDFC Visa Signature Credit Card Purchases worth Rs15,000 within the initial 90 days are needed for complimentary first-year membership. A spending of Rs75,000 within a year is required for a complimentary membership renewal.

A deeper insight into the top credit cards for airport lounge access

Now, let’s gain a deeper understanding of the world of credit cards with access to the airport lounge:

SBI Platinum Corporate Credit Card

SBI Platinum Corporate Card’s Visa Lounge Access program grants complimentary entry to premium lounges at major airports across India.

Lounge benefits:

  • Experience access to over 600 international airport lounges worldwide.
Other benefits:

  • Individual cards are covered against fraudulent transactions with insurance up to Rs2,00,000, while the corporate level enjoys coverage up to Rs20,00,000, ensuring comprehensive protection for your business.
  • This card provides travel insurance coverage, including air accidental death, lost card, lost/stolen baggage, and emergency card replacement worldwide at no extra cost.


Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card

The Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card offers an array of features, including:

Lounge benefits:

  • Complimentary lounge access at four domestic airports per calendar year. A 20% discount on dining experiences at select restaurants.
Other benefits:

  • A joining benefit worth Rs1,100 upon activating the card.
  • Five percent cashback on shopping at Flipkart.


ICICI Bank Coral Credit Card

The ICICI Bank Coral Credit Card is a premium offering within the Gemstone Collection.

Lounge benefits:

  • Complimentary access to both airport and railway lounges. More information can be found here.
Other benefits:

  • In the ICICI Bank Milestone Rewards program, transactions totalling Rs2,00,000 every year earn you 2,000 PAYBACK points. Beyond this milestone, enjoy 1,000 points for every transaction above Rs1,00,000 during an anniversary year. The upper limit for PAYBACK Points is Rs10,000 per annum.
  • Special movie ticket offers.


Cashback SBI Card

The Cashback SBI Card provides benefits such as:

Lounge benefits:

  • Four complimentary domestic airport lounge visits each year, capped at one visit per quarter.
Other benefits:

  • Five percent cashback on all online purchases without any merchant restrictions. There's a one per cent cashback for offline purchases and utility bill payments.
  • A one percent fuel surcharge waiver at all petrol pumps across India for transactions ranging from Rs500 to Rs3,000, with a maximum surcharge waiver of Rs100 per billing cycle.


Axis Bank Privilege Credit Card

Axis Bank Privilege Credit Card provides exclusive benefits and rewarding experiences, including:

Lounge benefits:

  • Complimentary lounge access at some of the finest airport lounges across India. The complete lounge access list can be found here.
Other benefits:

  • Benefit from a range of insurance covers, including purchase protection of Rs1,00,000 and credit shield worth Rs1,00,000.
  • Coverage for loss of travel documents, delay in check-in baggage, and loss of check-in baggage, with coverage up to $300 and $500, respectively.


SBI Advantage Platinum Credit Card

SBI Advantage Platinum Credit Card provides an array of joining benefits that promise to enhance your travel experiences, including:

Lounge benefits:

  • With the Priority Pass membership, you can gain entry to executive lounges in over 300 cities globally, irrespective of your travel class or airline. Amenities such as refreshments, newspapers, TV, and Internet will be available in these lounges.
Other benefits:

  • A grace period of up to 50 days with interest-free credit and an extended credit facility at a low 2.25 percent monthly interest rate.
  • Cash withdrawals at Visa/Mastercard ATMs globally without any withdrawal limit.
  • Utilise the Net Banking facility and receive a 2.5 percent fuel surcharge waiver for cash transactions between Rs500 and Rs4,000 at fuel stations across India.


Axis Bank Signature Credit Card

The Axis Bank Signature Credit Card brings the following benefits:

Lounge benefits:

  • The Axis Bank Signature Credit Card grants you access to a range of exclusive lounges worldwide. More information can be found here.
Other benefits:

  • Flexible spending limits.
  • Exclusive vouchers from Indigo Airlines.


HDFC Bank Diners Club Black Credit Card

The HDFC Diners Club Black Credit Card has an impressive rewards program.

Lounge benefits:

  • Limitless access to 1000+ lounges in India and globally for primary and add-on card members.
Other benefits:

  • Benefit from a one percent waiver on the fuel surcharge for transactions exceeding Rs400.
  • As an annual bonus, it offers complimentary memberships for Club Marriott, Forbes, Amazon Prime, MMT BLACK, Swiggy One, and Times Prime when you spend Rs8,00,000 within 12 months from the issuance of your HDFC Diners Club Black Credit Card.


ICICI Bank Emeralde Credit Card

The ICICI Bank Emeralde Credit Card provides perks, including:

Lounge benefits:

  • Complimentary domestic and international lounge access. More information can be found here.
  • Other benefits:
  • A discount of Rs750 on the second movie ticket when you purchase one ticket.
  • A complimentary DreamFolks DragonPass Membership grants you access to spa services at domestic airports.


HDFC Visa Signature Credit Card

HDFC Bank Visa Signature Credit Card with airport lounge access has further features, including:

Lounge benefits:

  • A free Priority Pass Membership, granting exclusive entry to over 1200 airport lounges worldwide with amenities like refreshments, internet, and conference rooms.
  • Cardholders enjoy six free lounge accesses globally each calendar year; additional visits incur charges at prevailing rates.
Other benefits: 

  • Complimentary insurance coverage, including accidental death insurance with coverage up to Rs50,00,000.
  • Additionally, it lets you protect your purchases with purchase protection for fire and burglary, offering coverage up to Rs25,000 for personal portable equipment and up to Rs2,00,000 for other assets.

