Top 10 credit cards for airport lounge access in India

SBI Platinum Corporate Card None

Flipkart Axis Card Rs500 (The fee can be waived if annual spending exceeds Rs3,50,000. However, rent transactions -MCC 6513- and wallet load transactions -MCC 6540- will not be counted for availing the annual fee waiver.)

ICICI Bank Coral Credit Card Rs500

Cashback SBI Card Rs999 (This renewal fee can be reversed if your annual spending for the previous year equals or exceeds Rs2,00,000.)

Axis Bank Privilege Credit Card Rs1,500

SBI Advantage Platinum Credit Card Rs2,999

Axis Bank Signature Credit Card Rs3,000

HDFC Bank Diners Club Black Credit Card Rs10,000

ICICI Bank Emeralde Credit Card Rs12,000 + GST (Waived off on spending Rs15,00,000 in a year)