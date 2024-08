Lifetime free credit cards in India: From IDFC First to ICICI and Axis bank

C

redit cards are no longer an indulgence reserved for high spenders. They have become an essential financial tool, providing convenience, security, and a range of benefits that cash transactions simply cannot match. However, not all credit cards are created equal. One type of card that stands out for its long-term value and appeal is the lifetime free credit card. The primary difference between a standard credit card and a lifetime free credit card is, of course, the fees. A standard credit card incurs annual fees for card maintenance, while a lifetime-free credit card does not charge any annual fees. This makes lifetime-free credit cards an attractive option for those looking to avoid annual charges while enjoying credit card benefits.In this article, we’ll examine the top 10 lifetime free credit cards and what they are best suited for, including welcome benefits and their unique features.We’ve compiled a list of India's top lifetime-free credit cards. Consider your spending habits and specific requirements to choose the one that best suits your needsLet’s take a closer look at each lifetime free credit card.IDFC FIRST Bank offers a spectrum of credit cards with benefits across various categories like lifestyle, rewards, and travel. These cards are lifetime-free, feature lower interest rates—0.75 percent to 3.65 percent—and provide incremental rewards with no expiration. Options are available for everyone—from beginners looking for a low-maintenance card with relaxed eligibility to cards offering specific travel, fuel, and shopping benefits and even an invite-only card for the premium segment.The ICICI Platinum Chip Credit Card stands out in the market due to its simplicity and competitiveness compared to other cards in the same segment. Another appealing aspect is the ability to earn PAYBACK points on every transaction, which can be redeemed for attractive rewards like gifts and vouchers.The Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card is a co-branded credit card launched by ICICI Bank in partnership with Amazon Pay. Visa powers this card and offers a range of features and advantages, including cashback rewards, especially for Amazon Prime members. Since its introduction in October 2018, the card has seen significant adoption, with over two million customers on board.LIT (Live It Today) Credit Card by AU Small Finance Bank is the first customised credit card introduced in the banking sector. It is designed for Gen Z and millennials, who seek control over their financial products. The LIT Credit Card is a unique offering that caters to individuals looking for enhanced customisation and adaptability in their credit card experience.The Fibe Axis Bank Credit Card is an innovative financial product in India. It is the country's first numberless credit card linked to your UPI ID. This innovative card, a collaboration between Fintech startup Fibe and Axis Bank, offers numerous benefits and features tailored for the tech-savvy generation.The HSBC Visa Platinum Credit Card is an entry-level, lifetime-free card with a unique air miles redemption program. Cardholders can convert their accumulated reward points to popular airlines such as Club Vistara, Air India's Flying Returns, Etihad Airways, British Airways, and Singapore Airlines.The METRO Kotak Credit Card is a co-branded business credit card launched by Kotak Mahindra Bank in partnership with METRO Wholesale. It is exclusively designed for Kirana owners, traders, hotels, restaurants, and caterers who shop at METRO Wholesale in India. This card offers a range of benefits, including cashback on transactions, a credit-free period, and contactless payments.The YES Prosperity Purchase Credit Card, offered by Yes Bank, syncs your accounts payable cycle with a choice of customisable billing cycles, ensuring smooth integration with your current financial processes. Allows users to benefit from the convenience of a dedicated Corporate Assist Desk for assistance with queries and account management while securing their online transactions with MasterCard SecureCode or Verified by Visa. These features provide an additional layer of protection when making purchases.The Canara Bank Classic VISA Individual Credit Card is a beneficial credit card option offered by Canara Bank. This card provides users up to 50 days of interest-free credit, making it a convenient choice for managing expenses. Additionally, it offers easy EMI conversion through the Canara Saathi and Canara ai1 apps, allowing for flexible payment options.The RBL Bank BankBazaar SaveMax Credit Card is a lifetime-free credit card offered by RBL Bank in association with A&A Dukaan Financial Services Private Limited (BankBazaar). It is designed to enhance users' spending experience by making every spend, regardless of size or frequency, enjoyable.