How the Katkar family built Quick Heal into India's largest consumer antivirus brand

Over the last three decades, the Katkar family battled formidable odds to build the company. Now, the next-gen is busy loading enterprising plans for the company
February 18, 2016, Mumbai. Kailash Katkar was getting jittery. His palms were sweating, his tight grip around the handle of the hammer started to loosen, and his eyes stared blankly at the gong. Signs of nerves for the first-generation entrepreneur? Well, it seemed so. What started as a calculator and computer repair business in Pune in 1993 morphed into India’s biggest consumer antivirus software company over the next decade. In March 2015, Quick Heal posted an operating revenue of ₹286.11 crore, a PAT (profit after tax) of ₹56.2 crore, and boasted 6.9 million active licenses across 80 countries. A year later, in 2016, a school dropout, who once worked for a stingy salary of ₹400 per month, was about to ring the bell at the stock exchange for a ₹250-crore IPO (initial public offering).
