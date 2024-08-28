Nyrika Holkar is on a mission to steward Godrej's legacy

As Nyrika Holkar prepares to head Godrej Enterprises Group, she is charting a fresh course by combining the best of the startup ecosystem and the legacy of the 127-year-old conglomerate
When a 20-something Ardeshir Godrej decided to start making locks in 1897—he had already tried his hand at being a lawyer and making surgical tools, and had failed at both—he might not have imagined that his entrepreneurial spirit and values would continue to live on, and thrive, 127 years and four generations later. The Godrej Enterprises Group (GEG)—one arm of the family-run Godrej conglomerate that announced an amicable division of its businesses on April 30—today includes companies in sectors as diverse as appliances and aerospace, home and interiors and precision engineering. In FY24, its revenues crossed ₹16,000 crore, with a profit before tax of ₹603 crore (see box: GEG at a Glance).
(This story appears in the 06 September, 2024 issue of Forbes India. To visit our Archives, click here.)