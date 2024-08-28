Japanese scramble to buy beloved rice as shortages bite

Rice shelves in some stores emptied, or stocks were rationed after a government warning this month—since lifted—of a possible "megaquake", as well as several typhoons and the annual Obon holiday
The threat of a "megaquake", a series of typhoons, and a week-long national holiday have some Japanese scrambling to buy rice—the nation's cherished staple food—with the government warning Tuesday against panic buying.
"We could only procure half the usual amount of rice this summer and bags of rice get quickly sold out," a clerk at a branch of the popular Fresco supermarket chain told AFP in the Japanese capital.