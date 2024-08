Forbes India's newest issue chronicles family businesses that have stood the test of time, sometimes over a century. It also focuses on how the next generations of these families are taking forward this legacy on their terms. One such gen-next member is Nyrika Holkar of Godrej & Boyce MFG Co Ltd. In this podcast, Jasodhara Banerjee discusses one of the cover stories featuring Holkar and her approach to combining startup learnings with legacy lessons