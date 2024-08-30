CNBC-TV18 & Nucleus Software Launch 2nd edition of Banking Transformation Summit – A marquee event for India's banking sector
Banking for bharat is key to achieving Viksit Bharat by 2047
The CNBC-TV18 Banking Transformation Summit, presented by Nucleus Software, is a premier platform dedicated to shaping the future of banking in India. This year, the summit will focus on financial inclusion, digital empowerment, and the goal of delivering accessible and affordable financial services to every citizen, all in the context of India’s journey towards becoming a developed nation by 2047.
India's banking transformation mirrors the nation’s economic ascent. To discuss the future of banking is to map the trajectory of India’s growth. This intrinsic link between banking evolution and economic progress underscores why the CNBC-TV18 Banking Transformation Summit is a marquee event for the industry. It gathers business leaders, policymakers, entrepreneurs, and thought leaders to deliberate on the most pivotal ideas driving India’s financial sector forward.
The upcoming second edition, themed ‘Bharat’s Banking Roadmap for the Future,’ will emphasize moving from analysis to action. Esteemed financial leaders will be in attendance, including Guest of Honour Mr. V Ananta Nageswaran, Chief Economic Advisor to the Government of India, who will engage in a fireside chat on ‘Financial Sector Reforms for a $10 Trillion Economy.’ Mr. J Swaminathan, Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India, will follow with his insights on ‘Transforming Financial Landscapes: Building Resilience for Economic Stability.’ Additionally, banking CEOs will discuss ‘Filling the Credit Gap to Fuel Economic Growth,’ while NBFC leaders will explore ‘Smart Lending in the Era of Tightened Norms.’ Fireside chats with leaders like Dinesh Khara, Chairman of State Bank of India, and Shyam Srinivasan, MD & CEO of Federal Bank, will further highlight the transformative impact of digital technologies in finance.
The anticipation for this year’s event is reminiscent of the excitement surrounding the inaugural edition. The first Banking Transformation Summit in 2023, centered on the theme ‘Navigating India’s Journey to a $5 Trillion Economy,’ was marked by optimism. Leaders such as Uday Kotak, Former MD & CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank, and KV Kamath, Chairman of NaBFID, inspired discussions on themes like ‘$5 Trillion Economy and Beyond: Ambition to Reality’ and ‘Fintech & Banking: Collaboration and Lending for the New Economy,’ envisioning a new era of tech-enabled inclusivity and choice.
In the exclusive curtain raiser for the second edition, Vishnu R Dusad, MD & Co-founder of Nucleus Software remarked, “It’s a very exciting time because this is where we can discuss futuristic ideas that are, in fact, required today. When we interact and explore possibilities, the potential is limitless.” The curtain raiser focused on the opportunities Bharat presents for the banking sector, the role of digital technologies, and the challenges of serving the last mile. In the lead-up to the Summit, digital and social media videos featuring industry leaders will spotlight key trends shaping India’s banking transformation. The Summit is scheduled for August 30, 2024, in Mumbai.
In his Independence Day 2024 speech, PM Modi stated, “Indian banks are among the strongest in the world.” Building on this foundation, India’s visionary bankers and policymakers will convene to discuss how these ‘strongest banks’ can uplift the weakest sections of society through innovation, determination, and consistent service at the last mile.
For more information on Nucleus Software presents CNBC-TV18 Banking Transformation Summit, please visit link.
