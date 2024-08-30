Best place to work for 2024

Forward-thinking employers delivering employee satisfaction and setting new benchmarks in the world of work
BRAND CONNECT| PAID POST
Published: Aug 30, 2024 01:45:37 PM IST
Updated: Aug 30, 2024 01:55:14 PM IST
Discover the companies setting the gold standard for workplace excellence in 2024. These organizations have distinguished themselves by creating environments where employees thrive, innovation flourishes, and company culture is paramount. From exceptional benefits to a strong commitment to work-life balance, these companies are redefining what it means to be a great place to work. As we step into the new year, keep an eye on these forward-thinking employers who are leading the way in employee satisfaction and setting new benchmarks in the world of work.
1. Sakshath Technologies
Founded in 2012 as Saaksh8 Consulting Services, Sakshath Technologies® began with modest resources but grand ambitions. Initially focused on Technical Recruitment, we quickly expanded into ERP Offshore Development, leading to our rebranding in 2015. We offer a comprehensive range of services, including Software Development, Strategic Staffing, and IT Consulting, with expertise in SYSPRO, Epicor, Odoo, Talend, QA, RPA, Java, and BI. Our recent expansion into the ANZ market with Mobility Enterprise and Application Readiness services has enhanced our support for clients' core business processes and goals.
With over 200 professionals across 3 major metropolitan cities, we leverage cutting-edge technologies to drive growth. Our clients value our inventive solutions, delivered by certified consultants with an average of 12 years of experience. Under MD Mr. Shravan Kumar, we foster a culture of creativity. At Sakshath Technologies, we are a community of innovators committed to transforming the ERP landscape and empowering businesses.
2. Creative Synergies Group
Creative Synergies Group is a global leader in digital innovation, dedicated to solving complex engineering and technology problems and enabling the evolution of pioneering products and platforms for the betterment of society. Our vision is to be the digital innovation partner for companies valuing intellectual capital. We are trusted partners to over 40+ Fortune 500 companies, providing excellence in digital product and plant engineering, embedded systems and digital technologies. We specialize in IoT, Cloud, Data Engineering, Analytics, and AI/ML across Transportation, Energy, Hi-Tech, Industrial and Edtech.
We foster a ‘Can Do’ culture with a global team across 20+ countries with unrivalled technical expertise, passion for innovation, and relentless focus on customer success enabling us to win 10+ prestigious awards, build 50+ IP assets, and 92% customer retention. We are the preferred destination for high-achieving professionals seeking a purpose-driven career, a dynamic work environment, global opportunities, career growth, and performance-based recognition.
3. Virtual Employee
Virtual Employee (VE), led by Narinder Singh Mahil and Shaunvir Mahil, is redefining the global outsourcing industry through innovative strategies and the strategic use of AI. Starting as a disruptor, VE has grown into a global leader, establishing new standards in workforce management and operational efficiency. With operations spanning 48 countries and serving over 4000 clients across 150+ sectors, VE's impact is significant and far-reaching. The company's advanced facilities, including the 5000+ seater headquarters in Noida, the strategic center in Kolkata, and the newly operational office in Mohali, demonstrate its commitment to excellence and ongoing innovation.
Under the leadership of Narinder and Shaunvir, Virtual Employee is driving forward the evolution of outsourcing, integrating technology with strategic insight to create a more efficient and responsive industry. VE continues to set the pace in shaping the future of work.
4. Binmile Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
Binmile is a leading digital strategy and product engineering company delivering impactful software solutions to businesses across 15+ industry domains. Started in the year 2014, in the past 7 years, Binmile has grown to be a preferred software solutions provider in the technology industry providing custom market-leading solutions for 200+ global Independent Software vendors (ISVs), Fortune 500 enterprises, and SMBs from the High Tech, BFSI, Healthcare, Education, E-Commerce, and Manufacturing businesses. The company has been expanding exponentially with 350+ employees added to their team scattered across 5 international offices that includes USA, UK, Dubai, Indonesia, and India.
Binmile’s thriving work culture is the driving force behind their industry-leading position. Their dedicated team is committed to their mission of fostering a culture of technology innovation, creating impactful software solutions for a better tomorrow.With a core value of Innovation, Integrity, Commitment-to-excellence, Teamwork and Growth Mindset, Binmile is poised to continue leading the charge in digital transformation.
5. GlobalStead Consultants
GlobalStead Consultants stands at the forefront of executive search and human resources consulting, renowned for its strategic recruitment services across a broad spectrum of industries. Our expertise spans Automobile, Manufacturing, Electrical & Electronics, Power & Infrastructure, Information Technology, and BFSI sectors. With over a decade of experience, we have built a solid reputation, earning the trust of more than 100 clients, including both SMEs and large enterprises.
Our dedicated team of seasoned consultants and professional research analysts, combined with our commitment to cutting-edge technology, ensures precise talent mapping and selection. We have successfully placed Indian candidates across the globe, including in Asia Pacific, Africa and the Middle East.
GlobalStead Consultants offers a comprehensive range of recruitment solutions, including Executive Search, Leadership Hiring, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing. Our impressive track record of over 3500 permanent placements and our deep expertise in both established and emerging markets underscore our capability and commitment to delivering exceptional talent solutions.
The pages slugged ‘Brand Connect’ are equivalent to advertisements and are not written and produced by Forbes India journalists.