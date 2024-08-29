Ananya Birla: From a singer, an entrepreneur to a business leader

The eldest daughter of Kumar Mangalam Birla, is focussed on driving the consumer-facing businesses, as the group pivots from largely being a commodity-driven family-run business
Very rarely do two transitions happen at the same time. And when the timing for such a change appears to be right, it borders on serendipity.
In recent years, the Aditya Birla Group—whose interests range from commodities-based cement and metals manufacturing to financial services and telecom—has launched new-age consumer facing businesses which include dining, retail jewellery and paints.
