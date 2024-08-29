Paris Paralympics open in blaze of hope and inclusivity

French President Emmanuel Macron declared the Games open during a ceremony in a balmy Place de la Concorde in central Paris—the first time a Paralympic opening ceremony has taken place away from the main stadium
The 2024 Paralympics opened in Paris on Wednesday in a colourful and hope-filled ceremony, starting 11 days of competition in a city still riding the wave of the successful Olympics.
French President Emmanuel Macron declared the Games open during a ceremony in a balmy Place de la Concorde in central Paris—the first time a Paralympic opening ceremony has taken place away from the main stadium.