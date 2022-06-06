If you are not succeeding, you are learning: Paralympics gold winner Avani Lekhara

On August 30, 2021, Avani Lekhara bagged a gold in the 10 mt air rifle standing event in the SH1 category at the Tokyo Paralympics. She followed it with a bronze in the women's 50 mt rifle 3 positions SH1 event, making her the first Indian woman to win multiple medals at the Paralympics. It takes perseverance to achieve success like this. In this episode of Forbes India From the Field, Lekhara talks about her initial years, picking up shooting as a hobby, and the steadfast voyage to win the Paralympics medal that followed