Exclusive: Catching up with India's star TT player ahead of the Paris Paralympics

Bhavina Patel has been on crutches since she was diagnosed with polio at one year old. That didn't stop her creating history, by winning India's first silver medal in her category at the Tokyo Paralympics. As she sets her sights on the Paris Paralympics, the table tennis athlete, who is known for her smashes, speaks exclusively to Forbes India. She talks to Naandika Tripathi about the need for government support, mental health issues, and how things have changed for para-athletes, or sportspersons who are differently abled, over the years in India