Competition set to intensify as Aditya Birla Group-owned Grasim enters paints market

About 100 km from New Delhi in Panipat, Haryana, the Birla Opus Paints factory is a hive of activity. The manufacturing plant, which will offer decorative painting solutions from March onwards, has commenced full-fledged production. Aditya Birla Group's flagship firm, Grasim Industries, has launched the new paint brand with an investment of Rs 10,000 crore. On February 22, during the inauguration, Kumar Mangalam Birla said the group is set to disrupt the paint industry with a 40 percent addition to industry capacity and is targeting Rs 10,000 crore revenue within three years.
Birla Opus has six fully automated and integrated manufacturing plants with a total commercial capacity of 1,332 million litres per year. The company has currently started production at three plants in Panipat, Ludhiana in Punjab, and Cheyyar in Tamil Nadu. The other three plants—in Karnataka, Maharashtra, and West Bengal—will commence production over the course of FY25. Each of these factories has a capacity of about 200 million litres; one of the factories also has a capacity of 30 million litres of solvent. The ones that are up and running have about 630 million litres of capacity. At full capacity, Birla Opus will be become second in terms of capacity, ahead of Berger Paints.