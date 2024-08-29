Mentors and Mavens All Stories
To The Point Daily Tech Brief Tech Conversations Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Leadership Mantras Pathbreakers Lets Talk About One Thing Today in Tech Momentum Nuts and Bolts In Conversation With From the Field Beyond the Boardroom All Videos
  1. Home
  2. Multimedia
  3. Videos
  4. Anurag Begwani at Bessemer Venture Partners on emerging opportunities in Indian fintech

Anurag Begwani at Bessemer Venture Partners on emerging opportunities in Indian fintech

In this episode, Anurag Begwani, a vice president in India at Bessemer Venture Partners, talks about the areas within India's fintech landscape that the firm is optimistic about--from niche software to retail wealth management to cyber insurance. In this conversation, which was recorded on Aug. 21, Begwani also talks about how the fintech opportunity is spreading well beyond the tier-1 cities into the next 30 cities and the 30 after that
By: Harichandan Arakali
Published: Aug 29, 2024

More Videos

Masaba Gupta Pathbreakers SM

Masaba Gupta on the 'small' things that make a 'big' difference in life

Aug 28, 2024
Bhavina Patel sm

Exclusive: Catching up with India's star TT player ahead of the Paris Paralympics

Aug 27, 2024
Doctor protest SM

Kolkata rape-murder: Can this central law change the lives of doctors?

Aug 21, 2024
ClairCo Founders_SM

Startup Fridays S5 Ep9: Clairco and Sensiable join forces on decarbonising buildings

Aug 16, 2024
Simmi Sareen SM

Simmi Sareen and Shravan Shankar on funding climate tech for a billion people

Aug 13, 2024
Momentum YouTube Thumbnail (800 × 600 px) (800 × 600 px)-164

'I once had a gun pointed at me': Geetika Mehta, MD, Nivea India

Aug 3, 2024
More Videos