Anurag Begwani at Bessemer Venture Partners on emerging opportunities in Indian fintech

In this episode, Anurag Begwani, a vice president in India at Bessemer Venture Partners, talks about the areas within India's fintech landscape that the firm is optimistic about--from niche software to retail wealth management to cyber insurance. In this conversation, which was recorded on Aug. 21, Begwani also talks about how the fintech opportunity is spreading well beyond the tier-1 cities into the next 30 cities and the 30 after that