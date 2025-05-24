Brookfield India: Behind the optimism for growth for its businesses here

Brookfield Asset Management, one of the world’s largest alternative investment firms, is confident that its high-growth region such as India could triple or even quadruple in size over the next five years, its president Connor Teskey told media this week.

Teskey’s optimism for their businesses in India is backed not just by the potential, opportunities and timing of their investments here. The past 12-18 months reveal steady expansion for Brookfield India in some of its key engines for growth here. Brookfield’s India business, comprising of infrastructure, real estate, renewable power, private equity and Special Investments, is of $30 billion size, which Teskey estimates to grow to $100 billion in the “near term”.

Over the past 15 years, Brookfield in India has become a prominent foreign investor, investing across sectors which include infrastructure ($12 billion), real estate ($12 billion), renewable power and transition ($3 billion) and private equity and Brookfield special investments ($3.6 billion).

Sectoral growth

In the infrastructure space, Brookfield data shows that after the acquisition of American Tower’s operations in India in September 2024, Summit Digitel, Crest Digitel, and ATC India—combined under Altius—is the second largest telecom towers platform in the world. It currently includes around 257,000 telecom towers spread across India. Rival Indus has about 249,000 towers in India.

The growth outlook for the telecom tower business in India is starting to improve as telcos are starting to pay their dues to telecom towers. Credit ratings agency ICRA, in May, has revised its outlook for the telecom towers sector to ‘stable’ from ‘negative’.