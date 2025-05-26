Forbes India 16th Anniversary Special: How to tame your own disruption

For Forbes India's 16th anniversary, we have put together a constellation of top thinkers, experts, academics, and businesspeople to tell you how to make the best of a good crisis. It is 16 years since Forbes India started to publish, and we wanted to make this an insightful sixteen for you (sweet is so passe)
As a nation, we are no stranger to shocks. Since 1991 alone—the year the economic reforms began—we have faced a few big ones.
The East Asia Currency crisis of 1997 somehow got combined with sanctions on India in the aftermath of the nuclear test at Pokhran in 1998. As business journalists active at that time would recall, the term “gloom and doom” was often bandied about back then. But the gloom lifted when the doom appeared to be a non-possibility. As it turned out, some of India’s slowness in fully opening up its economy and financial sector helped. We benefited from continued restrictions on the capital account, stable fundamentals and rising foreign exchange reserves.
The dotcom bust of 2000 unspooled the dream scripts of several technology companies around the world. Many folded. Joblessness in the Silicon Valley became commonplace. But the biggest tech names in India at that time were basking in the glow of the Y2K disruption and making the most hay possible. It was not high-end work, but it was stable and remunerative.
The global financial crisis of 2007-08 ravaged us in many ways, but the Reserve Bank rode the crisis admirably, with a series of reductions in interest rates and adroit management all around. And, lest we should forget, all of us suffered deep losses one way or the other when the great pandemic visited us. The losses are too many and too grim to recount.
Yet, as A K Bhattacharya (AKB to every journalist in town), who chews macroeconomic numbers for breakfast, tells us, these crises arose from well-defined causes and, therefore, were predictable. Our responses to them, too, were conventional.
In contrast, what we face now is nothing like anything we have faced before because of its—ahem!—unconventional nature. The speed of change leaves us in a daze, until the next big change, which can come… well, we don’t really know when, do we?
What we can control, though, is our attitude. “Never waste a good crisis” is a quote usually attributed to—as so many juicy ones are—Winston Churchill. But some accounts say the real speaker of this line (or words to that effect) was Rahm Emanual, who apparently said this about the global financial crisis: “You never want a serious crisis to go to waste... It is an opportunity to do things you think you could not do before.”
According to Mr Bhattacharya—sorry, AKB—that thing is to build consensus across governments and industry leaders on the next set of economic reforms as well as the way to execute them.
Trade and tariffs are not the only disruptions facing us. As you turn the pages of the magazine you hold in your hands, you will come across several areas where stories of disruption are unfolding—each more gripping than the next. From technology to hospitality and startups to energy to family businesses, and everything else in between, we see rules of the game being rewritten and goalposts shifting.
How do we deal with all of this? More importantly, how do we make the most of these disruptions?
We have put together a constellation of top thinkers, experts, academics, and businesspeople to tell you how to do what Emanual (or Churchill) prescribed.
It is 16 years since Forbes India started to publish, and we wanted to make this an insightful sixteen for you (sweet is so passe).
Feast on it. And let us know what you think.
