IndusInd Bank stares at a reputation crisis as it reveals more accounting horrors

The bad unknowns surrounding accounting discrepancies for private lender IndusInd Bank continue to pour in. The bank, which spoke to analysts late on Wednesday, disclosed not just a quarterly loss—its first and highest ever in nearly 20 years—lower income and weak asset quality, but also fresh accounting irregularities, which bank employees are responsible for and should be identified as “fraud”.

Sunil Mehta, chairman of IndusInd Bank, told analysts that the internal audit department identified that over the first three quarters ending December 2024, there was incorrect recording of Rs172.58 crore as fee income in the microfinance segment. There was also under-provisioning and non-recognition of NPAs (non-performing assets) aggregating to Rs1,885 crore.

“Based on a review of all these matters and reports received by the Board, it suspects the occurrence of fraud against the bank and the involvement therein of certain employees, having a significant role in the accounting and financial reporting of the bank,” Mehta told analysts.

IndusInd Bank swung into a net loss of Rs2,328.9 crore for the quarter-ended March 2025, against a profit of Rs2,349.1 crore a year earlier. Consolidated net interest income for the bank fell by 43.3 percent to Rs3,048.3 crore against Rs5,386.5 crore for the corresponding period, a year earlier.

Bad loans for the bank have also surged, with net NPAs at 0.95 percent for the quarter, against 0.68 percent for the December-ended quarter.