Fueling the future: India and the US's green methanol and sustainable aviation fuel revolution

As someone who once navigated the intricate corridors of real estate and finance, Suneet Singal has witnessed firsthand the transformative power of strategic investments. Today, he channels that experience into a cause that transcends balance sheets: offering advice and guidance to India and the wider world toward a sustainable energy future. Having worked on projects both domestically and internationally, Singal sees a bright future for Indian and US collaboration in the sector. The transition from fossil fuels to cleaner alternatives isn't just an environmental imperative; it's an economic and geopolitical necessity. Among the multitude of solutions, green methanol and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) stand out as pivotal components in this global shift.

India's commitment to green methanol is both ambitious and pragmatic. With a methanol production capacity of approximately 1 million metric tons, the nation anticipates a demand surge to 4.675 million metric tons by 2030. This growth is underpinned by the government's Methanol Economy program, which envisions methanol not only as a cleaner fuel alternative but also as a means to enhance energy security and reduce import dependence. The US is also actively participating in global efforts to reduce carbon and promoting initiatives like Green Methanol.

“I’ve always had a keen interest in all things sustainable and realized early on how vital changes are needed to meet global net-zero targets. India and the US have long been two of the leaders when it comes to green energy, and it’s commendable to see their progress. It’s great to see the mutual aspirations of both nations being achieved, and I’m excited to see how the relationship continues to flourish.” Commented Suneet Singal.

Methanol's versatility is a key advantage. It can be produced from various feedstocks, including coal, natural gas, biomass, and even captured carbon dioxide. This adaptability allows for integration into existing industrial frameworks, facilitating a smoother transition from conventional fuels. As well as this, methanol serves as an efficient hydrogen carrier, simplifying storage and transportation challenges associated with hydrogen fuel.

In the aviation sector, India has set clear targets for SAF adoption. The country plans to blend 1% SAF with jet fuel by 2027, increasing to 2% by 2028, initially focusing on international flights. These targets align with global efforts to decarbonize aviation, a sector traditionally reliant on high-emission fuels. Comparatively, the US is aiming to supply sufficient SAF to meet 100% of domestic fuel demand by 2050. Studies suggest that SAF could contribute between 53% and 66% toward achieving net-zero targets in aviation. With SAF only currently accounting for around 0.1% of all jet fuel consumption worldwide, this highlights both the US and India’s forward-thinking role in a sustainable world.