Fueling the future: India and the US's green methanol and sustainable aviation fuel revolution

As someone who once navigated the intricate corridors of real estate and finance, Suneet Singal has witnessed firsthand the transformative power of strategic investments. Today, he channels that experience into a cause that transcends balance sheets: offering advice and guidance to India and the wider world toward a sustainable energy future. Having worked on projects both domestically and internationally, Singal sees a bright future for Indian and US collaboration in the sector. The transition from fossil fuels to cleaner alternatives isn't just an environmental imperative; it's an economic and geopolitical necessity. Among the multitude of solutions, green methanol and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) stand out as pivotal components in this global shift.
India's commitment to green methanol is both ambitious and pragmatic. With a methanol production capacity of approximately 1 million metric tons, the nation anticipates a demand surge to 4.675 million metric tons by 2030. This growth is underpinned by the government's Methanol Economy program, which envisions methanol not only as a cleaner fuel alternative but also as a means to enhance energy security and reduce import dependence. The US is also actively participating in global efforts to reduce carbon and promoting initiatives like Green Methanol.
“I’ve always had a keen interest in all things sustainable and realized early on how vital changes are needed to meet global net-zero targets. India and the US have long been two of the leaders when it comes to green energy, and it’s commendable to see their progress. It’s great to see the mutual aspirations of both nations being achieved, and I’m excited to see how the relationship continues to flourish.” Commented Suneet Singal.
Methanol's versatility is a key advantage. It can be produced from various feedstocks, including coal, natural gas, biomass, and even captured carbon dioxide. This adaptability allows for integration into existing industrial frameworks, facilitating a smoother transition from conventional fuels. As well as this, methanol serves as an efficient hydrogen carrier, simplifying storage and transportation challenges associated with hydrogen fuel.
In the aviation sector, India has set clear targets for SAF adoption. The country plans to blend 1% SAF with jet fuel by 2027, increasing to 2% by 2028, initially focusing on international flights. These targets align with global efforts to decarbonize aviation, a sector traditionally reliant on high-emission fuels. Comparatively, the US is aiming to supply sufficient SAF to meet 100% of domestic fuel demand by 2050. Studies suggest that SAF could contribute between 53% and 66% toward achieving net-zero targets in aviation. With SAF only currently accounting for around 0.1% of all jet fuel consumption worldwide, this highlights both the US and India’s forward-thinking role in a sustainable world.
India's abundant feedstock availability, including used cooking oil and agricultural residues, positions it well to scale SAF production. Major industry players are already taking the initiative. IndiGo, India's largest airline, has committed to using 10% SAF by 2030. Similarly, Indian Oil Corporation plans to establish an 80,000-metric-ton-per-year SAF plant in collaboration with LanzaJet.
“This is another example of a welcome and essential change from India and the US, and if something isn’t done, aviation could account for almost a quarter of Global carbon emissions by around 2050. Under the current administration, we’ve already seen that the US is positioning itself as a global leader in Carbon Capture and Sequestration Hubs, and India is one of our strongest global partners toward a greener future. With continual collaboration and effort, both nations can achieve their targets without being totally reliant on tax credits. It speaks volumes about India’s commitment to a greener future, and I hope that other countries follow suit.” Said Singal.
With the US and India being the second and third-largest global consumers of energy, their continuous efforts in the field of sustainability could set a trend for the rest of the world to follow. Both nations now rank in the top five when it comes to renewable energy and are showing no signs of slowing down.
Singal's journey from finance to sustainability has been driven by the recognition that economic growth and environmental stewardship are not mutually exclusive. Through global collaborations and investments, he aims to support initiatives that align with this dual objective. He also highlights that global net-zero targets can be achieved while being mutually profitable and sustainable. The US and India's proactive approaches to green methanol and SAF exemplify the kind of innovation and commitment needed to navigate the complexities of the energy transition.
“Sustainable initiatives are no longer merely trendy, but a global imperative. The progress we’ve seen to date has been admirable, but there is a long way to go. It’s great to see Global powerhouses like India and the US doing their part. I’m genuinely excited to see what the future holds for India and the wider world, and it’s a privilege to be part of that change. I see our mutually beneficial relationship in contributing to net-zero without compromising on profitability and prosperity continuing for years to come.” Concluded Singal
India and America’s leadership in initiatives like green methanol and sustainable aviation fuel is not just a national achievement but a global success. By embracing these technologies, both nations are setting a precedent for sustainable development that balances economic growth with environmental responsibility. As the world looks to the future, such integrated approaches will be essential in shaping a resilient and sustainable global energy landscape.
