Why has the U.S. been running a trade account deficit for so many years?

Have you ever wondered how the world’s largest economy consistently spends more than it earns? The United States has consistently maintained a trade account deficit alongside a capital and financial account surplus for decades, reflecting a long-standing imbalance between imports, exports, and financial flows.
This phenomenon is deeply rooted in structural economic factors, global financial dynamics, and policy decisions. Understanding why this deficit persists requires us to explore the key economic drivers behind it and the broader implications of the U.S.'s role in the global financial system.
● Low Savings Rates: American households tend to save less compared to their counterparts in countries such as Germany and China, where savings rates are significantly higher. The U.S. economy is largely consumption-driven, with personal consumption expenditures accounting for nearly 70% of gross domestic product (GDP).
● Easy Access to Credit: The U.S. financial system is structured to facilitate borrowing, providing widespread access to consumer credit, mortgages, and other lending products.
● Government Deficit Spending: The federal government consistently runs budget deficits, spending beyond its revenue collections. To finance these shortfalls, it relies on borrowing, primarily through the issuance of Treasury securities. These securities are frequently acquired by foreign investors, further exacerbating the current account imbalance.
As a result, Americans import more goods from abroad than they export, contributing to a widening trade deficit.
Prof Xu Peng is Professor of Management Practice in Finance, and Associate Academic Director, Master in Finance at ESSEC Business School Asia Pacific