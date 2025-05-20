Record rate cuts from China's central bank signal growth worries

China's central bank on Tuesday cut two key interest rates to historic lows, as Beijing battles to stimulate its economy amid seesaw trade tensions with the United States.

Beijing and Washington have been locked in a bruising trade war but last week agreed to slash sweeping tariffs on each other's goods for 90 days.

The deterioration in trade ties has come as China's economy already faces persistent headwinds from a long-term domestic spending slump, a protracted debt crisis in the property sector and high youth unemployment.

The People's Bank of China said Tuesday that the one-year Loan Prime Rate (LPR), the benchmark for the most advantageous rates lenders can offer to businesses and households, would be cut from 3.1 percent to 3.0 percent.

The five-year LPR, the benchmark for mortgage loans, was cut from 3.6 percent to 3.5 percent, it said.