Moody's downgrade sparks pushback from US Treasury

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Sunday dismissed the downgrading of the country's credit rating by major agency Moody's, saying it was "a lagging indicator."

Speaking on CNN, Bessent sought to lay blame for the downgrade—stripping the United States of its last triple-A credit rating—on the prior administration of Joe Biden.

"We didn't get here in the past 100 days," he said. "It's the Biden administration and the spending that we have seen over the past four years that we inherited, 6.7 percent deficit-to-GDP, the highest when we weren't in a recession, not in a war."

But Moody's, in announcing its downgrade Friday, pointed not only to a years-long trend of growing debt-which it blamed on "successive US administrations and Congress"-but to an expectation that federal deficits will continue to grow for the next 10 years.

The agency predicted a widening of federal deficits to almost nine percent of economic output by 2035, "driven mainly by increased interest payments on debt, rising entitlement spending, and relatively low revenue generation."