IEM-UEM Group : A legacy of excellence in engineering & management education

The Institute of Engineering & Management (IEM) began its journey in 1989 with a vision of delivering top-tier technical and management education in eastern India. Over the last 36 years, IEM has not only met but also exceeded expectations - earning prestigious accreditations and national recognition for academic excellence and innovation.

Prestigious Accreditations & National Recognitions :

IEM holds the coveted 'A' grade accreditation from NAAC, attesting to its high academic standards and institutional performance. Furthermore, all eligible departments are NBA-accredited, a benchmark of quality in curriculum and industry relevance.

Beyond these, IEM has received accolades such as :

Times Knowledge Icon

ET Industry Leader

Education Excellence Awards

These honors reaffirm IEM's commitment to innovation, employability, and leadership in higher education.