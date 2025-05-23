IEM-UEM Group : A legacy of excellence in engineering & management education

Mentors and Mavens All Stories
Pioneering education since 1989

Published: May 23, 2025 01:43:23 PM IST

The Institute of Engineering & Management (IEM) began its journey in 1989 with a vision of delivering top-tier technical and management education in eastern India. Over the last 36 years, IEM has not only met but also exceeded expectations - earning prestigious accreditations and national recognition for academic excellence and innovation.

Prestigious Accreditations & National Recognitions :

IEM holds the coveted 'A' grade accreditation from NAAC, attesting to its high academic standards and institutional performance. Furthermore, all eligible departments are NBA-accredited, a benchmark of quality in curriculum and industry relevance.

Beyond these, IEM has received accolades such as :

  • Times Knowledge Icon
  • ET Industry Leader
  • Education Excellence Awards

These honors reaffirm IEM's commitment to innovation, employability, and leadership in higher education.

The IEM-UEM Group : Expanding the Horizon IEM's success laid the foundation for the IEM-UEM Group, an educational consortium that includes :

  • IEM, Kolkata (Flagship Institution)
  • UEM, Jaipur (Established at the invitation of the Government of Rajasthan)
  • UEM, Kolkata

With campuses in West Bengal and Rajasthan, the group delivers holistic education, drawing students from across India and fostering industry-ready talent in engineering and management.

Unmatched Placement Success

The IEM-UEM Group's placement records are a testament to its industry-aligned curriculum and dedicated career support:

  • 8 students secured `32 LPA SDE roles at Amazon - the highest number from a single West Bengal college.
  • 44 students hired by TCS R&D through the Digital Hiring Drive (`7.5 LPA), marking the highest selection count from any West Bengal institution.
  • 6 students placed at GreyB Analytics (`7 LPA)
  • 24 students placed at Infosys, including Specialist Programmer (`8 LPA) and Systems Engineer – Specialist (`5 LPA)

These diverse and high-value placements reflect the group's commitment to producing top-tier professionals.

Resilience Amid Challenges.

Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, IEM-UEM continued to uphold academic rigor through :

  • Online classes and exams
  • Virtual internships and placement  drives
  • Webinars, foreign certification programs, and hackathons
  • Mentorship initiatives and student support

Graduates of the IEM-UEM Group are now pursuing higher education at world-renowned universities such as :

  • Harvard University
  • Cambridge University
  • Columbia University
  • Imperial College, London

In India, many alumni got admitted to IISc, IITs, and IIMs—a testament to the group's academic foundation. Additionally, alumni have made their mark in global MNCs, including Google, Facebook, Amazon, GE, and HSBC, reinforcing the group's emphasis on excellence and global employability.

Conclusion

The IEM-UEM Group stands as a beacon of quality education in India. With a legacy rooted in excellence, nationally acclaimed accreditations, and unmatched placement success, the group continues to shape the future of engineering and management education. Its impact on students, academia, and the industry is enduring, making it one of India's most respected educational brands.

The pages slugged ‘Brand Connect’ are equivalent to advertisements and are not written and produced by Forbes India journalists.

