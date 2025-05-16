Entrepreneurs Rajesh Chandan and Saloni Jain join Fashion Entrepreneur Fund as key investors to power India's fashion startup ecosystem

Strategic alliances fuelling fashion innovation
To strengthen their mission and enhance their team, which is filled with visionaries and luminaries, the Fashion Entrepreneur Fund (FEF), recently announced the inclusion of two stalwarts. Visionary entrepreneur, investor, and ecosystem builder Mr Rajesh Chandan joined as a key investor and strategic mentor while businesswoman and philanthropist Ms. Saloni Jain joined as a key investor.
They bring in brings a wealth of experience to India’s first fashion venture studio which includes industry veterans and icons including Mr. Ravi Jaipuria, Mr. Gaurav Dalmia, Mr. Vinod Dugar, Ms. Manju Yagnik, Ms. Sonali Dugar, and Bollywood luminaries Mr. Akshay Kumar and Mr. Karan Johar.
Currently serving as Chairman of JITO Chennai Chapter and former National Chairman of JITO Business Network (JBN), Mr. Chandan has empowered thousands of entrepreneurs nationwide. He is also the Chairman of the Latin American & Caribbean Trade Council, representing trade relations across 33 countries. A TEDx speaker and recipient of numerous awards, he holds a policy advisory role on the Traders Welfare Board of India, appointed by Hon. Minister Piyush Goyal, and is the Co-founder of Veeraa Ventures, with investments in companies like IndiaShoppe, Grohair, Pappaya Education, and Sasvitha Finance. Mr. Chandan is deeply involved in philanthropic work through organizations like Shraman Arogyam, JATF and RYA Cosmo Foundation.
Ms Jain is founder of Vinayak Jewels Foundation and director of Vinayak Products Pvt. Ltd., Vinayak Products Pvt. Ltd. and Innovate Hub Prime Estate LLP. She played an integral role in the growth and evolution of Vinayak Jewels over the past two decades. As Chairperson of JITO Jaipur Chapter, she has championed education, entrepreneurship, and women’s empowerment—impacting over 400 girls through scholarship programs and skill-building initiatives. Through her Vinayak Jewels Foundation, she supports welfare initiatives. Her efforts were recently honored with the 'Nari Gaurav Samman'.
Now joining hands with FEF’s mission to strengthen India’s fast-growing fashion industry, Saloni Jain brings with her a unique blend of entrepreneurial insight and philanthropic vision to drive meaningful, lasting impact.
Ms. Jain shared, “What drew me to FEF is its powerful vision to empower emerging entrepreneurs and fashion startups. It aligns perfectly with our commitment to the Make in India mission and my personal goal of creating opportunities for youth to realise their dreams. I admire that FEF goes beyond capital—it offers mentorship, guidance, and a strong ecosystem to help reshape and uplift the Indian fashion industry.”
As an investor in FEF, Mr. Chandan will contribute not only capital but mentorship to budding fashionpreneurs, offering strategic guidance on innovation, scale, and sustainability.
“The fashion industry in India is worth over ₹1.25 trillion and is evolving rapidly,” said Mr. Chandan and added, “But for most emerging talents, access to capital, mentorship, and market is a major barrier. FEF bridges this gap with a model that combines creativity with execution, and I’m excited to support this movement. FEF is in tandem with my mission to unlock that potential and fuel the Make in India vision”
Speaking on the development, Fashion Entrepreneur Fund ........... said, “Having Mr. Rajesh Chandan and Mr Sonali Jain join FEF is a tremendous boost for us. Our mission is to create a vibrant ecosystem where fashion dreams can flourish into successful enterprises. My journey across tech, retail, finance, and community building has shown me the transformative power of entrepreneurship. With them joining us and the kind of experience they have with emerging start-ups and business ventures we are poised to accelerate this mission and reach new heights.
FEF .....added, “With Mr. Chandan and Ms Jain’s support, we are confident that FEF will become the go-to platform for fashion entrepreneurs in India, providing them with the investment, resources, and mentorship they need to succeed.”
