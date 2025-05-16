UK growth surpasses estimates as trade tensions cast doubt

Britain's economy grew more than expected in the first quarter, official data showed Thursday, covering the period before business tax hikes and US President Donald Trump's tariffs blitz took effect.

Gross domestic product rose 0.7 percent in the January-to-March period after only growing slightly in the final quarter of last year, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement.

It beats economists' expectations of a 0.6 percent increase.

The data comes as a boost for Prime Minister Keir Starmer and his Labour government, which struggled to kickstart stagnant growth since coming to power in July.

UK finance minister Rachel Reeves welcomed the news, saying the figures "show the strength and potential of the UK economy," while acknowledging that "there is more to do".