Trump tariffs have increased financial stability risks: IMF

US President Donald Trump's stop-start tariff rollout has "significantly" increased global financial stability risks, the International Monetary Fund said in a report published Tuesday

The IMF's Global Financial Stability Report (GFSR) was published as world financial leaders gather for meetings in Washington under the cloud of policy uncertainty triggered by Trump's tariff announcements.

The administration's tariff plans "triggered a bout of policy uncertainty," which was only exacerbated by the retaliatory measures unveiled by China, the IMF said.

Against this backdrop, the GFSR's authors found that "global financial stability risks have increased significantly, driven by tighter global financial conditions and heightened economic uncertainty."

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, IMF financial counselor Tobias Adrian identified three vulnerabilities to financial stability.