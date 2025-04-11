Trump's tariff tantrums send markets on a topsy-turvy ride

If there is one thing consistent about the last few days of April, it is the constant flip-flop of the tariff trade policy by US President Donald Trump. Blink once, and there are chances one will be out of pace with the to-and-fro of Trump’s newer and higher tariffs on countries worldwide, and retaliatory tariffs as a counter by others. But it’s a tug-of-war where it is investors who are falling prey, one day losing money, the next day making some, going round in circles.

On April 11, both of India’s benchmark indices ended with nearly 2 percent gains at closing. Smaller stocks represented in indices BSE Mid and Smallcap also rallied 2-3 percent. What enthused investors in Indian stocks is a relief or rather a concession with a pause on tariff hikes by the US. However, among Asian markets Japanese stocks declined 3 percent on fears of a US-China trade war on April 11.

China has said it would raise tariffs on US goods to 125 percent from 84 percent with effect from April 12.

On April 9, Trump announced a 90-day pause on his sweeping tariffs on all countries except China, something that seemed impossible just 24 hours ago. As a result, US markets were euphoric and bounced back, with the S&P rallying 9 percent, its largest daily gain since 2008.

Trump singled out China, the largest exporter to the US, and subsequently raised its tariffs to 125 percent, up from 104 percent earlier. The cumulative tariff rate on China is now 145 percent.