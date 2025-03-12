Global VC firm Bessemer sharpens India focus with $350 million fund

Bessemer Venture Partners, one of the oldest global venture capital firms in the world, has announced the close of its second dedicated India fund at $350 million.

With the new fund, Bessemer will continue to focus on early-stage investments, in areas including AI-enabled services and software-as-a-service (SaaS), fintech, digital health, direct-to-consumer brands, and cybersecurity, the firm said in a press release March 12.

“This fund deepens our commitment to India’s startup ecosystem,” Vishal Gupta, the firm’s seniormost partner in the region, said in the release. He adds the focus will remain on entrepreneurs building technology-led businesses.

India’s venture capital (VC) landscape demonstrated resilience and recovery in 2024, with funding rebounding to $13.7 billion—1.4x the 2023 levels, Bain and Company said in its India Venture Capital Report 2025 on March 10. Strong domestic fundamentals, progressive regulatory reforms, and rising public market activity strengthened India’s position as Asia-Pacific’s second-largest VC destination, according to the report.

A rise in deal volumes (880 in 2023 versus 1,270 in 2024, a 45 percent increase) led this growth in deal activity. Small and medium-ticket deals (less than $50 million in value), which made up around 95 percent of the deals, increased by about 1.4x while large deals (more than $50 million in value) nearly doubled, returning to pre-pandemic levels.