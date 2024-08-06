Indian SaaS: Anant Vidur Puri at Bessemer on the AI upside to $50 billion by 2030

In this episode, Anant Vidur Puri, a partner in India at the VC firm Bessemer Venture Partners, gives us a quick overview of the firm's latest annual report on India's software-as-a-service sector. Bessemer projects the sector at $50 billion in annual recurring revenue by 2030. Puri also discusses his view that artificial intelligence software and solutions will likely provide an upside to that number. He also expects that the more number of cloud software startups touching $100 million in annual recurring revenue will see a jump