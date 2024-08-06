Why the "venture mindset" is not just for tech investors

How venture capitalists approach risk has lessons that apply beyond Silicon Valley, according to a new book
In most of the business world — and the world in general — the default setting is caution, consensus, and, above all, a low tolerance for bad bets. Venture capitalists are not wired this way. In their quest for the next Google, Amazon, or OpenAI, they run headlong into uncertainty and embrace contrarianism. They accept that failure is an option as they invest in deal after deal that never takes off.
